Temple fire leaves multiple families without home Read Story Katie Grovatt
Temple Fire & Rescue was notified of the fire at around 2:11 a.m. Upon arrival TFR said heavy fire was visible. They then attempted to put out the fire from the exterior of the apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|taylor bauman
|Nov '16
|Tttc
|2
|WESTON INN HEALTHCARE -BEWARE (2505 South 37th... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|SSWorkeranut
|5
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|15
|Gatesville Prison (Jan '09)
|Oct '16
|isis1690
|45
|a guy named juan with Crystal from Wendys (May '12)
|Oct '16
|Oscar
|6
|Why is Salado going down hill? (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|PAUL S
|11
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC