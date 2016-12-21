Sensory Santa brings holiday cheer for special needs children
Elite Therapy, who has locations in Waco and Temple, brought a sensory Santa in for the first time for children who might not see Santa otherwise. Elite Therapy is located at 6701 Sanger Avenue, Ste.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|taylor bauman
|Nov '16
|Tttc
|2
|WESTON INN HEALTHCARE -BEWARE (2505 South 37th... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|SSWorkeranut
|5
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|15
|Gatesville Prison (Jan '09)
|Oct '16
|isis1690
|45
|a guy named juan with Crystal from Wendys (May '12)
|Oct '16
|Oscar
|6
|Why is Salado going down hill? (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|PAUL S
|11
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC