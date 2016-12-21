One killed in late night Temple home invasion Read Story Jim Hice
Police went to a home in the 1200 block of South 10th St. just before midnight after getting reports that a man had been shot. Police said two men broke into the home, demanded money and shot the victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|taylor bauman
|Nov '16
|Tttc
|2
|WESTON INN HEALTHCARE -BEWARE (2505 South 37th... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|SSWorkeranut
|5
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|15
|Gatesville Prison (Jan '09)
|Oct '16
|isis1690
|45
|a guy named juan with Crystal from Wendys (May '12)
|Oct '16
|Oscar
|6
|Why is Salado going down hill? (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|PAUL S
|11
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC