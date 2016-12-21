News 3 mins ago 6:07 p.m.Disabled Texas veteran questioned over parking spot
TEMPLE, Texas -- A disabled veteran says he was harassed by a stranger for parking in a handicap spot at a Temple shopping plaza Tuesday night. Now he's on a mission to make sure it won't happen to any other disabled citizens again.
