News 22 mins ago 2:10 p.m.Man creates Christmas tree out of broken toys to help sick kids

Man creates Christmas tree out of broken toys to help sick kids

Friday Dec 16

In Temple, nestled inside of a furniture store sits a Christmas miracle for sick kids. It's a 9 foot tall Christmas tree that Russ Williams the General Manager of DuBois Furniture made out of dozens of broken and unwanted toys.

