Temple Police are looking for the suspects who burglarized a Temple High School football coach's home while he was away with the team as they competed in the state championships.
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|taylor bauman
|Nov '16
|Tttc
|2
|WESTON INN HEALTHCARE -BEWARE (2505 South 37th... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|SSWorkeranut
|5
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|15
|Gatesville Prison (Jan '09)
|Oct '16
|isis1690
|45
|a guy named juan with Crystal from Wendys (May '12)
|Oct '16
|Oscar
|6
|Why is Salado going down hill? (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|PAUL S
|11
