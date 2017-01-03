Four units damaged, no injuries repor...

Four units damaged, no injuries reported after Temple apartment fire

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The fire started just before 5:45 a.m. in the second floor of a unit at the Saulsbury Apartments on Valley Forge Avenue and Saulsbury Drive, according Temple Fire & Rescue Cpt. Jonathan Christian.

