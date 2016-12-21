Fireworks Prohibited in Temple

Wednesday

With News Year's quickly approaching, Temple Fire & Rescue reminds residents in Temple that it is illegal to possess, or discharge fireworks inside the city limits. Violators of the ordinance will lose their fireworks and may receive a citation.

