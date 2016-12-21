Around Central Texas Week of Dec. 19t...

Around Central Texas Week of Dec. 19th Read Story Nohely Mendoza

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: KCEN

Camp is held at Clarence Martin Gym in Temple from 7AM to 6PM. It costs $12 per child per day and is open on select days through December 30th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Temple Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tricia weber Mon illinois knows 1
Cory Howard Dec 20 Citizen 1
taylor bauman Nov '16 Tttc 2
WESTON INN HEALTHCARE -BEWARE (2505 South 37th... (Feb '15) Nov '16 SSWorkeranut 5
What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16) Oct '16 Get Real 15
Gatesville Prison (Jan '09) Oct '16 isis1690 45
a guy named juan with Crystal from Wendys (May '12) Oct '16 Oscar 6
See all Temple Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Temple Forum Now

Temple Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Temple Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Temple, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,998 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,537

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC