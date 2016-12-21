Announces 2017 Deadlines for City Support of State Tax Credit Applications
The City of Temple has announced deadlines for those organizations seeking City of Temple support for their 2017 9% Competitive Low Income Housing Tax Credit applications. Applicants seeking 1) a Resolution of Support from the City and/or 2) a commitment of local funding from the City must submit the City of Temple's LIHTC Project Support and Funding Assistance application with all attachments in accordance with the City's Low Income Housing Tax Credit Support and Funding Assistance Policy.
