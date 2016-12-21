Chorioamnionitis and subsequent bronchopulmonary dysplasia in...

Correspondence: Dr JB Cantey, Department of Pediatrics, Texas A&M Health Science Center, 1901 SW H.K. Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502, USA. E-mail: [email protected] This study was presented in part at the Pediatric Academic Society Annual Meeting, 30 April–3 May 2016, Baltimore, MD, USA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of Perinatology.