Tempe police officer, 2nd driver collide at intersection
Tempe police officer, 2nd driver collide at intersection A Tempe police officer and a second person were transported to a hospital Sunday afternoon after a collision. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2tGkWnd A Tempe police officer responding to a call with lights and siren activated collided with another vehicle at Guadalupe Road and McClintock Drive on July 2, 2017.
