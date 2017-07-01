Restaurant openings, closings in June around Phoenix will make your stomach growl
We welcomed 30 new restaurants, including a new Italian spot and several poke places, around the Phoenix area in June. We also said farewell to ten.
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13)
|5 hr
|Whiteboidee
|16
|Interatcial sex talk (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Whiteboidee
|4
|Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F
|Fri
|Ash
|1
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 30
|powder
|9
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 29
|The Truth
|16
|The corruption continues...
|Jun 29
|crimeblogger
|3
|Public School Problems?
|Jun 29
|HSTruman
|1
