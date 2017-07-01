Restaurant openings, closings in June...

Restaurant openings, closings in June around Phoenix will make your stomach growl

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Arizona Republic

We welcomed 30 new restaurants, including a new Italian spot and several poke places, around the Phoenix area in June. We also said farewell to ten.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13) 5 hr Whiteboidee 16
Interatcial sex talk (Jun '15) 6 hr Whiteboidee 4
Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F Fri Ash 1
July 4th is evil Jun 30 powder 9
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) Jun 29 The Truth 16
The corruption continues... Jun 29 crimeblogger 3
Public School Problems? Jun 29 HSTruman 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,433 • Total comments across all topics: 282,209,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC