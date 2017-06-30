Dive in for summer fun at neighborhood pools in Tempe, West Chandler
Photographer Billy Hardiman used his creative skills-and some incredible camera lenses-to capture the spirit of kids, water and summertime at West Chandler's Nozomi pool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F
|13 hr
|Ash
|1
|July 4th is evil
|Fri
|powder
|9
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Thu
|The Truth
|16
|The corruption continues...
|Thu
|crimeblogger
|3
|Public School Problems?
|Thu
|HSTruman
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|zeke the pinhead
|2,709
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Jun 28
|Roger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC