Disability advocates: We will occupy ...

Disability advocates: We will occupy Sen. Jeff Flake's office until he opposes health-care bill

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Activists took over Sen. Jeff Flake's office lobby and conference room to urge him to vote against the Senate GOP health-care bill. Disability advocates: We will occupy Sen. Jeff Flake's office until he opposes health-care bill Activists took over Sen. Jeff Flake's office lobby and conference room to urge him to vote against the Senate GOP health-care bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect in Glendale police shooting arrested (Jan '07) 11 hr Guera 13
Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi... Wed joan 1
News Strange & Unusual - Cops Angry Councilman Ralli... (Apr '07) Wed Midnight rider 8
name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16) Wed Midnight rider 5
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jul 4 Roxi27 2,147
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) Jul 4 Chandler bape ape 65
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jul 3 chuckles 1,168
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at July 06 at 11:02AM MST

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,693 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC