Arizona police leaders encourage mindfulness in high-stress situations The practice of mindfulness is helping police officers across the country and in Arizona deal with high-stress incidents. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2uiMThY Go inside the Phoenix Fire Department 911 call center to learn about what's going on when you call 911 in the Phoenix metro area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.