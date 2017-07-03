Arizona police leaders encourage mind...

Arizona police leaders encourage mindfulness in high-stress situations

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona police leaders encourage mindfulness in high-stress situations The practice of mindfulness is helping police officers across the country and in Arizona deal with high-stress incidents. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2uiMThY Go inside the Phoenix Fire Department 911 call center to learn about what's going on when you call 911 in the Phoenix metro area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Tue Roxi27 2,147
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) Tue Chandler bape ape 65
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon chuckles 1,168
Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13) Mon Whiteboidee 16
Interatcial sex talk (Jun '15) Mon Whiteboidee 4
Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F Jun 30 Ash 1
July 4th is evil Jun 30 powder 9
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at July 05 at 10:01AM MST

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,462 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC