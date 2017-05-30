Which Phoenix Restaurants Created Monsters for Food Network's Ginormous Food?
After a week of shooting back in April, Food Network's Ginormous Food Phoenix episode is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. This unabashed celebration of gluttony and the bizarre will be featuring a 28-inch burrito from El Palacio's in Chandler ; the ground bacon and beef Big-Mouth Brady Bacon Burger, which is served over coleslaw and bacon strips and topped with pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, and barbecue aioli from the Scottsdale location of Porkopolis BBQ ; and the 10-pound "Bubbie's Belly Buster" Jewish Slider from Chompie's in Tempe. Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|16 hr
|Sinclair
|9
|Daniel Knight (Jul '15)
|16 hr
|Dre Dre
|3
|People who lie in court
|Sat
|Scarlet
|2
|July 4th is evil
|Sat
|Educated
|5
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Fri
|FrancesBenson
|49
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Jun 1
|bustawop
|6
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May 31
|John doe
|197
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC