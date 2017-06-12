Vaping cannabis may expose users to c...

Vaping cannabis may expose users to carcinogenic compounds

Monday Jun 12 Read more: EurekAlert!

New research shows that the agents commonly mixed with cannabis oil for vaping can also produce cancer-causing compounds when heated. The effect is similar to the potential health risks linked to cigarette smoke and agents used in e-cigarettes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

