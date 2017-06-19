Valley couple steals $100K in alcohol...

Valley couple steals $100K in alcohol from Fry's

A Buckeye couple has been arrested for allegedly stealing $100,000 worth of alcohol from Fry's grocery stores in six Valley cities. Surprise police report that from December 2016 until their arrest on June 19, a couple from Buckeye stole liquor from Fry's Food Stores in six Valley cities.

