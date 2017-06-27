Urban Solar Awarded Contract by City of Tempe for Solar Lighting Installations
Urban Solar has announced the award of a contract to supply solar powered LED lighting systems to the city of Tempe, Arizona. The 5-year contract provides increased safety for Tempe residents and transit users, with reliable solar lighting systems including a stop recognition feature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public School Problems?
|4 hr
|HSTruman
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|6 hr
|zeke the pinhead
|2,709
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|20 hr
|Roger
|2
|West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29
|20 hr
|Roger
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|Roger
|1,167
|Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po...
|20 hr
|Roger
|1
|Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC