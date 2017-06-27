Urban Solar Awarded Contract by City ...

Urban Solar Awarded Contract by City of Tempe for Solar Lighting Installations

Urban Solar has announced the award of a contract to supply solar powered LED lighting systems to the city of Tempe, Arizona. The 5-year contract provides increased safety for Tempe residents and transit users, with reliable solar lighting systems including a stop recognition feature.

