Throwing Shade: Urban Climatologist Talks "Cool" Project
Tempe, AZ -- With excessive heat warnings in effect in Arizona and other parts of the Southwest, finding shade and other ways to stay cool is high priority for just about everyone this summer. Ariane Middel , a researcher and urban climatologist at Arizona State University , is working on ways to do just that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|chuckles
|1,162
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|9 hr
|SEIS
|2,142
|heat
|9 hr
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Tue
|OlllllO
|3
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|RN2015go
|2,702
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Mon
|Pasquali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC