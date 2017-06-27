This Arizona city is one of the healthiest in the nation
Scottsdale and Tempe ranked in the top 20 for healthiest cities in the nation, while several other Arizona cities ranked lower on the list. This Arizona city is one of the healthiest in the nation Scottsdale and Tempe ranked in the top 20 for healthiest cities in the nation, while several other Arizona cities ranked lower on the list.
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|59 min
|The Truth
|16
|The corruption continues...
|1 hr
|crimeblogger
|3
|Public School Problems?
|14 hr
|HSTruman
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|17 hr
|zeke the pinhead
|2,709
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Wed
|Roger
|2
|West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29
|Wed
|Roger
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Roger
|1,167
