The Pizza-kini Is Just Plain Wrong
PR stunts are common, and often bizarre, especially in the food world, but the latest one to come to our attention, this time in honor of National Bikini Day on July 5 , is downright wrong. Villa Italia Kitchen, a pizza chain with a location in Arizona Mills in Tempe, has announced that it will be offering the "world's most mouthwatering bikini, make entirely of pizza!" Even typing that made me gag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F
|20 hr
|Ash
|1
|July 4th is evil
|Fri
|powder
|9
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Thu
|The Truth
|16
|The corruption continues...
|Thu
|crimeblogger
|3
|Public School Problems?
|Thu
|HSTruman
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|zeke the pinhead
|2,709
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Jun 28
|Roger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC