The Pizza-kini Is Just Plain Wrong

PR stunts are common, and often bizarre, especially in the food world, but the latest one to come to our attention, this time in honor of National Bikini Day on July 5 , is downright wrong. Villa Italia Kitchen, a pizza chain with a location in Arizona Mills in Tempe, has announced that it will be offering the "world's most mouthwatering bikini, make entirely of pizza!" Even typing that made me gag.

