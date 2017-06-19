The Latest: Crews at California dam s...

The Latest: Crews at California dam switch to cooler shifts

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Construction crews rebuilding the damaged spillways at the United States' tallest dam have switched to morning and graveyard shifts to avoid 115-degree temperatures in Northern California. Starting Monday, California switched the 425 contracted construction workers rebuilding spillways at the Oroville Dam to shifts starting at 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. Authorities say the idea is to avoid the worst of the afternoon sun in the heat wave withering the U.S. Southwest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 4 hr SEIS 2,142
heat 5 hr Bert 1
News Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10... 21 hr OlllllO 3
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Tue RN2015go 2,702
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) Mon Sitara 9
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... Mon Pasquali 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Jun 18 Midnight rider 235
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC