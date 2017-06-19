The Latest: Crews at California dam switch to cooler shifts
Construction crews rebuilding the damaged spillways at the United States' tallest dam have switched to morning and graveyard shifts to avoid 115-degree temperatures in Northern California. Starting Monday, California switched the 425 contracted construction workers rebuilding spillways at the Oroville Dam to shifts starting at 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. Authorities say the idea is to avoid the worst of the afternoon sun in the heat wave withering the U.S. Southwest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|SEIS
|2,142
|heat
|5 hr
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|21 hr
|OlllllO
|3
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|RN2015go
|2,702
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Mon
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Midnight rider
|235
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC