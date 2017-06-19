The Latest: Crews at California dam switch to cooler shifts

Construction crews rebuilding the damaged spillways at the United States' tallest dam have switched to morning and graveyard shifts to avoid 115-degree temperatures in Northern California. Starting Monday, California switched the 425 contracted construction workers rebuilding spillways at the Oroville Dam to shifts starting at 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. Authorities say the idea is to avoid the worst of the afternoon sun in the heat wave withering the U.S. Southwest.

