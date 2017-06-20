The heat is on: Southwest swelters
A boy uses the CityScape splash pad to stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs in Phoenix. The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 120 degrees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|chuckles
|1,162
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|13 hr
|SEIS
|2,142
|heat
|14 hr
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Tue
|OlllllO
|3
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|RN2015go
|2,702
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Mon
|Pasquali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC