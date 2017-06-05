The 12 Best Concerts in Phoenix This ...

The 12 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

In addition to all the normal club nights and DJ gigs happening around Phoenix, a slew of big-name EDM artists and producers are due in town over the next several nights. That includes such folks as Laidback Luke, Kennedy Jones, Autograf, and Nora en Pure, all of whom will be behind the mixers at local venues this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 10 hr Dnssrt 2,697
$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12) Thu Jake 3
Sprint Store Baseline Road Wed Tony930 1
Relationships between tribal gaming leaders and... (Jun '15) Wed crimeblogger 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,159
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Tue Hollywood 2,141
Trying to find my mom. Tue Dirt 5
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Microsoft
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,623,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC