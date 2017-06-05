The 12 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend
In addition to all the normal club nights and DJ gigs happening around Phoenix, a slew of big-name EDM artists and producers are due in town over the next several nights. That includes such folks as Laidback Luke, Kennedy Jones, Autograf, and Nora en Pure, all of whom will be behind the mixers at local venues this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|10 hr
|Dnssrt
|2,697
|$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Jake
|3
|Sprint Store Baseline Road
|Wed
|Tony930
|1
|Relationships between tribal gaming leaders and... (Jun '15)
|Wed
|crimeblogger
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,159
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Tue
|Hollywood
|2,141
|Trying to find my mom.
|Tue
|Dirt
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC