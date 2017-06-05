Tempers rise over Power Court scheme

Tempers rise over Power Court scheme

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: World News Report

Luton Town's key supporter groups have accused Capital & Regional - owners of The Mall shopping centre - of being "arrogant, out-of touch with the local community, and misleading".

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12) 1 hr Jake 3
Sprint Store Baseline Road 4 hr Tony930 1
medication 18 hr anthonybrandon 1
Relationships between tribal gaming leaders and... (Jun '15) 22 hr crimeblogger 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,159
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Tue Hollywood 2,141
Trying to find my mom. Tue Dirt 5
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,751 • Total comments across all topics: 281,599,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC