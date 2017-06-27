Tempe QuickTrip sells for $4.25M

Tempe QuickTrip sells for $4.25M

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

A Tempe QuickTrip has been sold for $4.25 million. The 1.43-acre property that houses the 5,239-square-foot QuickTrip at 1190 West Elliot Road in Tempe was sold to Arizona-based Lumberjack Capital LLC. Arizona-based TRZ Holdings-Tempe LLC was the seller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 5 hr HotnPhx 1,166
News After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li... 8 hr Roger 1
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) Mon Diagnostica 44
Weather Mon anonymous 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Sun Nick meds 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Sun zeke the pinhead 2,707
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Jun 24 kenjioc 13
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,256 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC