Tempe QuickTrip sells for $4.25M
A Tempe QuickTrip has been sold for $4.25 million. The 1.43-acre property that houses the 5,239-square-foot QuickTrip at 1190 West Elliot Road in Tempe was sold to Arizona-based Lumberjack Capital LLC. Arizona-based TRZ Holdings-Tempe LLC was the seller.
