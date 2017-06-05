Tempe offering tips & sandbags as mon...

Tempe offering tips & sandbags as monsoon nears

Saturday Jun 3

Ready for monsoon? The City of Tempe is offering helpful tips and sandbags to their residents as the season kicks off June 15. The city is holding a monsoon preparedness event on June 6 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Solid Waste Compost Facility, which is the access drive north of Rio Salado Parkway and Hardy Drive. Cadets from the Tempe Fire Department will show attendees how to prepare sandbags, as well as advice on how to stay prepared during monsoon.

