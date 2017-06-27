Tempe apartment a nightmare for woman...

Tempe apartment a nightmare for woman moving in

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

A new Tempe resident is dealing with what she calls are unlivable conditions in the apartment she is renting. Serena King said she moved in to the Tempe Manor Apartments near McClintock and University drives last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14) 1 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 8 hr HotnPhx 1,166
News After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li... 11 hr Roger 1
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) Mon Diagnostica 44
Weather Mon anonymous 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Sun Nick meds 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Sun zeke the pinhead 2,707
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,266 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC