Tempe animal rescue prepares to shut down shelter
Tempe animal rescue prepares to shut down shelter 19 dogs are still looking for their forever home. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2t2D5em Ohana Animal Rescue is the only dog and cat rescue nonprofit in Tempe with a physical shelter, but its building is closing down on June 30, 2017.
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|2 hr
|kenjioc
|13
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|Lexus
|2,706
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|6 hr
|Charles Harrison
|1
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|9 hr
|Loco
|2,144
|Ryan J Malone
|15 hr
|Ohio
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|18 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,165
|Jimmy Tabler
|19 hr
|Rider
|1
