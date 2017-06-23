Tempe animal rescue prepares to shut ...

Tempe animal rescue prepares to shut down shelter

Tempe animal rescue prepares to shut down shelter 19 dogs are still looking for their forever home. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2t2D5em Ohana Animal Rescue is the only dog and cat rescue nonprofit in Tempe with a physical shelter, but its building is closing down on June 30, 2017.

