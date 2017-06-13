Suspected wrong-way driver near Scottsdale faces extreme DUI
Podave Riley is facing DUI charges in a wrong-way driving incident on Loop 101 near Scottsdale in which police say he had a .174 blood-alcohol content. Suspected wrong-way driver near Scottsdale faces extreme DUI Podave Riley is facing DUI charges in a wrong-way driving incident on Loop 101 near Scottsdale in which police say he had a .174 blood-alcohol content.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|8 min
|nomorebs
|126
|City-Data Forum (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Joe
|408
|Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08)
|Sun
|DINA
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Well Well
|193,153
|Laura Pelley at Mesa Public Schools
|Sun
|Theman
|1
|$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12)
|Jun 8
|Jake
|3
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC