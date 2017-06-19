Southwest celebrates first day of summer with heat wave

Urijah Salcedo throws a bucket of water on himself while playing in Spring Valley Lake in Victorville Calif., Monday June 19, 2017. Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors Monday as a punishing heat wave threatens to bring temperatures approaching 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S. Blake Shetley grins as he's doused with water from a fountain in Spring Valley Lake in Victorville Calif., Monday June 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.