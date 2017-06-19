Solvay, GKN Aerospace to cooperate on...

Solvay, GKN Aerospace to cooperate on thermoplastic composites

The companies aim to accelerate the adoption of thermoplastic composites on aircraft, with Solvay becoming preferred material supplier to Fokker. Toine Verbruggen of GKN Aerospace's Fokker business and Carmelo Lo Faro of Solvay's Composite Materials Global Business Unit.

