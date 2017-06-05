Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Finds Full Company for West Side Story
Scottsdale Musical Theater Company has announced its full cast for its upcoming production of West Side Story, at Tempe Center for the Arts , August 17 - 20, 2017. The show is directed by David Hock with choreography by Bill Hotaling and musical direction by Curtis Moeller.
