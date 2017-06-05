Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Fi...

Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Finds Full Company for West Side Story

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Scottsdale Musical Theater Company has announced its full cast for its upcoming production of West Side Story, at Tempe Center for the Arts , August 17 - 20, 2017. The show is directed by David Hock with choreography by Bill Hotaling and musical direction by Curtis Moeller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
medication 41 min anthonybrandon 1
Relationships between tribal gaming leaders and... (Jun '15) 4 hr crimeblogger 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 10 hr chuckles 1,159
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 12 hr Hollywood 2,141
Trying to find my mom. 13 hr Dirt 5
People who lie in court Mon AmerPie Gorilla 3
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) Mon AmerPie Gorilla 10
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,967 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC