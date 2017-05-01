N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:05:01 09:54:17
As teenagers from dysfunctional families living in a low-income housing project in Tempe, Arizona, in the early 1990s, Jessie Con-ui and the neighborhood kids started drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before turning to harder drugs, a former friend testified Monday. "It was our escape," Virginia Moore told jurors as the penalty phase of Con-ui's trial continued into another week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14)
|10 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,166
|After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li...
|20 hr
|Roger
|1
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Diagnostica
|44
|Weather
|Mon
|anonymous
|1
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 25
|Nick meds
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Jun 25
|zeke the pinhead
|2,707
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC