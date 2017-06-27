PD: Mesa man linked to 10 robberies a...

PD: Mesa man linked to 10 robberies arrested

Read more: ABC15.com

Phoenix police report that from March 29 until June 18 a man robbed ten Walgreen's and CVS pharmacies located in Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa and Avondale. On March 29 police arrested 34-year-old Christopher Alan Roberson as he fled on a skateboard after robbing a Walgreens store near 19th and Southern Avenues.

