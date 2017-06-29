PD: Man enters apartment. and 'poops ...

PD: Man enters apartment. and 'poops on floor'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

A Tempe man has been arrested for allegedly entering a stranger's apartment, pooping on the floor' and trying to get into bed with a female resident. Tempe police report that at about 2:45 a.m. on June 24, Marco Lopez Perez, age 22, entered an apartment near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard of people he did not know.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
July 4th is evil 8 hr powder 9
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) 13 hr The Truth 16
The corruption continues... 13 hr crimeblogger 3
Public School Problems? Thu HSTruman 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Thu zeke the pinhead 2,709
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... Wed Roger 2
News West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29 Wed Roger 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 29 at 1:44AM MST

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC