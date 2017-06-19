PD: Burglar flees on bicycle after heist
Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 3:23AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 16 at 3:23AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 3:23AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 3:23AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 3:18AM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai TEMPE, AZ - Tempe police have arrested a man who allegedly stole about $10,000 in electronics, then fled on a bicycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|20 hr
|Midnight rider
|235
|Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15)
|Sat
|Truefact
|17
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Sat
|Pkillers
|1
|Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Wally
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Fri
|Lissette
|7
|List PHX police that are bullies with a badge?
|Fri
|Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC