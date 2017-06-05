Newborn baby with umbilical cord stil...

Newborn baby with umbilical cord still ATTACHED found abandoned in...

A baby girl was found abandoned in a car park with the umbilical cord still attached just hours after she was born. Police said the newborn was discovered wrapped in a blanket inside a Jonas Brothers rucksack in Tempe, Arizona on June 4. It is believed the girl was left outside a supermarket no longer than three hours after she was born in 37C heat.

