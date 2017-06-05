Newborn baby girl found abandoned in Tempe parking lot
TEMPE, AZ - A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a Tempe parking lot near 1338 E. Apache Boulevard Sunday night, according to Tempe police. A pedestrian was walking near the area when she came across the newborn and reported it to the store manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
