Newborn baby girl found abandoned in ...

Newborn baby girl found abandoned in Tempe parking lot

14 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TEMPE, AZ - A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a Tempe parking lot near 1338 E. Apache Boulevard Sunday night, according to Tempe police. A pedestrian was walking near the area when she came across the newborn and reported it to the store manager.

