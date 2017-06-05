Newborn abandoned in Tempe shopping cart
According to police, the girl was found shortly before 8 p.m. in a parking lot near Apache Boulevard and Dorsey Lane in Tempe. Tempe police say a person walking through the area reported the information to a store manager, who then found the girl.
