New Maricopa County voting district is drawn to include devil horns
New Maricopa County voting district is drawn to include devil horns Pointy horns form the top of a new Tempe voter precinct tentatively called "Sun Devil." Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sQLpug The Republic's political team on April 25, 2017, talks state Sen. Steve Farley jumping into the governor's race, Arizona's hopes for infrastructure funding and the state of the state under acting governor Diane Douglas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Well Well
|193,153
|Laura Pelley at Mesa Public Schools
|4 hr
|Theman
|1
|Armpit Airline
|5 hr
|house of detention
|3
|Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen dine at Arrogant Bu...
|11 hr
|BudleyDooright
|2
|Joe Bonamassa?
|18 hr
|Uticant
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|22 hr
|Joe Smith
|2,699
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|Sat
|PrairieHippy
|51
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC