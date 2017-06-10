Michigan State Football: Cassius Peat...

Michigan State Football: Cassius Peat told he can't play for Spartans

Michigan State football coaches told incoming JUCO transfer Cassius Peat he could no longer play for the Spartans this fall. Just four days before he was supposed to depart from his home in Tempe, Ariz., Cassius Peat was told by the Michigan State football staff that he no longer had a spot on the team.

