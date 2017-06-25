Metro Phoenix renters need to earn $1...

Metro Phoenix renters need to earn $12 an hour to afford a decent place to live

Metro Phoenix's rapidly rising rents are putting the squeeze on many, even with the state's higher minimum wage. Metro Phoenix renters need to earn $12 an hour to afford a decent place to live Metro Phoenix's rapidly rising rents are putting the squeeze on many, even with the state's higher minimum wage.

