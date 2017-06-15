The Mesa City Council unanimously voted to move forward with the disciplinary process of Councilman Ryan WInkle, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Mesa to consider punishment for Councilman Ryan Winkle over DUI arrest The Mesa City Council unanimously voted to move forward with the disciplinary process of Councilman Ryan WInkle, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.