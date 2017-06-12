Lexus RX450h Apple autonomous car

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed this week that the company was still working on autonomous driving technology months after the tech giant scaled back its plans of offering its own Apple-branded electric car to take on Tesla and other automakers, Bloomberg reports. Cook's comments about Apple's autonomous tech plans were the first in many months -- Apple has shied away from public statements regarding the company's plans in this area.

