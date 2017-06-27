In the Auto Industry, the Future Is S...

In the Auto Industry, the Future Is Software-Not Machinery

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Car & Driver

A Volvo lying on its side in Tempe, Arizona, wouldn't normally rate a national headline. After all, Volvo has long asserted that the best attributes of its cars reveal themselves only in a crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Car & Driver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14) 15 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 22 hr HotnPhx 1,166
News After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li... Tue Roger 1
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) Mon Diagnostica 44
Weather Mon anonymous 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 25 Nick meds 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jun 25 zeke the pinhead 2,707
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC