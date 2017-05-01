How do Valley cities keep splash pads...

How do Valley cities keep splash pads clean?

Read more: ABC15.com

We took action after people started asking that question after a man says he contracted flesh-eating bacteria after visiting a Valley splash pad. We found that Peoria, Phoenix, Chandler and Tempe do not re-circulate their water after its use.

