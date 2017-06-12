Here's How You Can Help Fairy Bones Chart on Billboard
In the middle of one of those Arizona weeks where temperatures are threatening to scorch us at a satanic 120 degrees, the Valley band that Paste declared a "four-piece art/glam/rock monster" is seeking a different calefaction: a spot on Billboard's Heatseekers chart alongside 24 other "new and developing" artists. Fairy Bones have more than a fighting chance of generating such heat, thanks to their new single "No One Can Suffer Like I Can."
