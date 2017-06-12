Here's How You Can Help Fairy Bones C...

Here's How You Can Help Fairy Bones Chart on Billboard

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Phoenix New Times

In the middle of one of those Arizona weeks where temperatures are threatening to scorch us at a satanic 120 degrees, the Valley band that Paste declared a "four-piece art/glam/rock monster" is seeking a different calefaction: a spot on Billboard's Heatseekers chart alongside 24 other "new and developing" artists. Fairy Bones have more than a fighting chance of generating such heat, thanks to their new single "No One Can Suffer Like I Can."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pain and Anxiety Meds 59 min Pkillers 1
Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08) 11 hr Wally 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 17 hr HotnPhx 1,161
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix 18 hr Lissette 7
List PHX police that are bullies with a badge? 22 hr Citizen 1
Blessed Father's Celebration Fri A Proud Son 1
July 4th is evil Fri deutsch 6
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 17 at 8:12AM MST

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,828,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC