Here's How You Can Help Fairy Bones Chart on Billboard

In the middle of one of those Arizona weeks where temperatures are threatening to scorch us at a satanic 120 degrees, the Valley band that Paste declared a "four-piece art/glam/rock monster" is seeking a different calefaction: a spot on Billboard's Heatseekers chart alongside 24 other "new and developing" artists. Fairy Bones have more than a fighting chance of generating such heat, thanks to their new single "No One Can Suffer Like I Can."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.